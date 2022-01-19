THE SLEEP COMPANY KICKS OF 2022 WITH A BANG! LAUNCHES ITS STATE-OF-THE-ART, ZERO-GRAVITY 'ELEV8 SMART ADJUSTABLE BED' & 'SMART ORTHO HYBRID MATTRESS'

• The Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed Frame comes packed with features like Zero Gravity mode, a Dual Zone Massager, and TV mode, to name a few • The Smart Ortho Hybrid Pocketed Spring Mattress extends the application of the company's patented SmartGRID technology to yet another revolutionary product • Both cutting edge products reinforce the brand's position as disruptors and innovators revolutionizing the way people sleep and sit MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Sleep Company, Asia's SmartGRID technology pioneers, and advocates of the sleep-tech movement, launched today their latest transformative innovations - the 'Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed Frame' and the 'Smart Ortho Hybrid Pocketed Spring Mattress'. Both products will be exclusively available on The Sleep Company's website and Amazon marketplace, with the design and functionality aimed at further uplifting the sleep and comfort experience, bringing it into the 21st century.

Inspired by the versatility and adaptability of the brand's patented SmartGRID technology, the 'Smart' Bed Frame is available at the launch price of INR 46,999 only. The Smart Ortho Hybrid Pocketed Mattress which extends the application of the company's revolutionary technology and combines it with the advanced orthopedic support and pocketed spring will be available at the introductory price of INR 35,145/- only.

With unique features like zero gravity mode for balanced body comfort, an anti-snore posture that enables the air to flow and move more freely, TV mode as well as a dual-zone massager for deep relaxation, all accessible at a click of a button, the Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed offers a comprehensive comfort experience that incorporates smart technology to improve health and overall well being. Meanwhile, the Smart Ortho Hybrid Mattress is the only ortho mattress in India that has a SmartGRID Layer, an advanced ortho support layer combined with pocketed spring.

Speaking on the launch, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, said,''Technology has and continues to change the way we live our day-to-day and it is The Sleep Company's ambition to ensure that the sleep and comfort experience is infused with that same level of change and transformation. With that in mind, we have worked towards introducing inventive technologies, by extending the applications of our patented SmartGRID technology with the Smart Ortho Hybrid Mattress as well as with our foray into the 'smart' furniture space with the Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed Frame.'' Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed Frame – Features: • Zero Gravity mode for almost weightless feel: The zero-gravity (or Zero-G) position is a scientific sleeping position developed by NASA to reduce stress on the body and feel weightlessness.

• Anti-snore feature – enables airflow freely: Anti-snore feature enables the air to flow more freely and reduces snoring by elevating the position of your head with the use of remote.

• Advanced Reading / TV mode: A simple click allows you to sit comfortably, whether you are reading a magazine or enjoying your favourite TV Show.

• Dual Zone Massager for Deep Relaxation and Better Sleep: Recline in Smart Adjustable Bed gives deeper relaxation with ultra-relaxing head & foot massage. You can also control the intensity of the massage with a wireless remote to get the benefit of personalized massage.

• One-touch Preset Flat Position or One Button Flat: You can easily return the bed to a flat position with the touch of a button. It allows you to wake up in the morning with ease without any back or neck pain.

• Link to Product Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YppSD6JGMp0 Smart Ortho Hybrid Pocketed Spring Mattress - Features: • Combines a SmartGRID Technology with Advanced Ortho Support Layer and Pocketed Spring. The combined technology makes this the most premium and advanced mattress available in India.

• The Ortho Hybrid Mattress gives you the required back support to keep you free from back pain while also giving your body that responsive cushioning support, so you don't feel like you're sleeping on a stone-like, hard mattress. It performs the dual role of providing the required back support as well as cushioning comfort.

About The Sleep Company The Sleep Company is India's leading comfort innovation company and the creator of the revolutionary patented SmartGRID mattress. Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company aims to offer customers the best sleeping experience that uses science and ergonomics to create the ultimate comfort and optimal support to the body with the best prices, as well as durability. The Sleep Company offers premium products, based on years of meticulous research that is light years ahead of its competitors with technology that is based on cutting-edge developments in the field of material science and sleep science. With customer-centricity at its core, the company has adopted a completely D2C business model; combining the power of the digital marketplace (Amazon and Flipkart) with its own website. Augmenting its discoverability and eliminating inefficiencies in its supply chain, the company has managed to further provide a distinct value proposition to its customers with an accessible premium product. The company recently received fresh funding of INR 13.4CR in a pre-series A Round led by Fireside Ventures as well as participation from LogX Ventures and Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Mamaearth. For more information, visit TheSleepCompany.in Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729554/The_Sleep_Company_Adjustable_Bed_Ortho_Hybrid.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729555/The_Sleep_Company_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

