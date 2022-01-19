Volvo recognized as one of the Best Brands in 2021 by Economic Times

Every year, Economic Times, a leading Indian Publication, celebrates brands that have been making an impact within their industry. With an ever-dynamic surrounding, most brands are challenged in ways they market to the public and establish brand momentum. This Award Ceremony recognizes brands who have successfully maneuvered the brand space intending to create new bonds, plus reinforcing old ties. Volvo in Construction Equipment has been recognized as one of the Best Brands in the year 2021.

At Volvo Construction Equipment, Innovation is at the core of everything we do. It's our company mindset and our way of working. With over 180 years of innovation expertise, it is no wonder that we adopted Digi-creative ways to communicate our brand & product features. I am so proud to see that this effort has been appreciated, as Volvo gets recognized as one of the best brands of India,'' said Mr. Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director of Volvo Construction Equipment India.

Volvo Construction Equipment's overarching mission remains to help deliver projects – no matter how complex or challenging in scope or scale – on time and to the complete satisfaction of all stakeholders. Towards this, the company has taken a customized approach to every project, both in terms of machinery and manpower training. The results are visible in several iconic infrastructure marvels - like the Zoji La Pass, Purvanchal Expressway & the Polavaram Project - dotting the country's vast landscape.

''Volvo as a brand needs no introduction, for old & new generation alike. We wish to make this bond stronger by investing in campaigns that have the capability of hitting the right notes. Our notable campaigns from this year like #200KaDum and 'Count On Us' underlined our promise of a better, safer & efficient tomorrow. These also focused on appealing to a wider audience-set through the means of digital channels,'' said Mr. V Chandrasekhar, Head of Marketing of Volvo Construction Equipment India.

Volvo Construction Equipment India is always focussed, in equal measure, on building both infrastructures critical to the nation's well-being – physical infrastructure and human infrastructure. As a pioneer in the construction equipment industry, the company has ushered in change drivers - machines that take overall performance and versatility a notch up.

With a global strategic vision of 35% female employees by 2030, Volvo Construction Equipment India has been working towards enhanced gender equality at work. Volvo Construction Equipment is part of the ExcelHer Programme - which empowers 'women on a break' to return to the regular workforce.

RASTA (Resource center for Asphalt and Soil Training Academy) an educational center within the Volvo Construction Equipment India's factory grounds, has championed women empowerment in the construction industry. Women students from RASTA have been successful in securing internships at premium institutes like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Volvo Construction Equipment has been pioneering skill development initiatives for the last two decades. The company has partnered with infrastructure majors to run training programs that cover operational and technical information about Volvo equipment including maintenance, best practices, safety, cabin control, and application training. To date, over 3500 candidates have been trained with near 100% placement for pass-out candidates, turning them into 'Masters of their Destiny'.

About Volvo Construction Equipment Volvo Construction Equipment is one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machines. With a full product range, manufactured, serviced, and supported all over the globe, the company offers machines and solutions, such as Volvo Wheel loaders, excavators, articulated haulers, and motor graders, for a wide range of operations.

Volvo Construction Equipment in Bangalore was established in 1978 and became part of Volvo CE in 1997. The plant is specialized in the production of crawler excavators, soil compactors, and asphalt pavers. With a team of over 400 employees, the Indian headquarters also integrates Operations & Technology, as well as Sales & Marketing functions, in addition to manufacturing.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729595/Volvo_Construction_Equipment.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)