Left Menu

BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover goes on long leave after viral abuse video

Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and Managing Director of fintech firm BharatPe, has gone on a voluntary leave till March 31, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:57 IST
BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover goes on long leave after viral abuse video
Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and MD, BharatPe (Photo credit /Linkedin-Ashneer Grover). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and Managing Director of fintech firm BharatPe, has gone on a voluntary leave till March 31, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday. Grover's decision to go on a long leave has come just days after a controversy had erupted over his alleged use of abusive and threatening language against a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.

According to a statement released by BharatPe, Ashneer Grover has informed the company's Board about his decision to go on leave till March-end. "For now, the Board has accepted Ashneer's decision which we agree is in the best interests of the 'company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day," the statement said.

Earlier this month an audio clip of a man, allegedly Ashneer Grover, abusing and threatening a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, went viral. Grover allegedly threatened the Kotak Mahindra Bank staffer on phone for failing to secure finance and allocation of shares in Nykaa initial public offering (IPO). Grover has denied the charges terming the audio clip "fake".

In Ashneer Grover's absence, BharatPe will be led by its chief executive officer Suhail Sameer. "Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," BharatPe said in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022