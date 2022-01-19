TECNO partners with BBC StoryWorks to create short film 'The Future Lens'

TECNO (TECNO-mobile.com), a premium smartphone brand focused on emerging markets, recently partnered with BBC StoryWorks to create a short film The Future Lens: Looking Ahead With TECNO (https://bit.ly/33JshWa) to explore how mobile camera lens provides inclusive mobile camera technologies to local consumers.

"Cameras have evolved over the years, but unfortunately, it feels like the technology isn't created with everyone in mind. As a photographer, I think one of the most intimate things you can do is take a portrait of someone that accurately portrays who they are." according to photographer, Justin Amoafo.

This is where TECNO comes into the picture. TECNO envisions a world where inclusive phone design can help form communities, connect people with one another and ensure no one is left behind. In the film, TECNO illustrates why portrait imaging is its most ground-breaking technology and how it has empowered users of dark skin tones to realize all possibilities of expression.

Based on innovations that can significantly increase light intake, and an enormous database that covers 7 skin types across 76 skin categories, TECNO has made a significant impact in resolving the technical challenges regarding exposure, colors, and hues in portrait photography. Meanwhile, in TECNO TAIVOS Camera Lab, more than 3,000 local samples with approximately 6,120 evaluation scenarios spanning 115 countries enable the camera lab team possible to focus on the localized ethnic research, social aesthetic ideology and aesthetic preference research, so as to make the experience of product image effect direction conform to the localized trends. All these innovations bring users technology that they do not have to adapt to, but that instead accommodates for them.

"The future Lens is the world without limit. Technology should include everyone and let us to be our true selves, instead of being depicted through a subjective lens. I believe that it should be the mission of humans to create the technology that is more understanding and inclusive of all of us." said Li Jiangtao, Senior Director of TECNO Imaging Product and head of TECNO TAIVOS™ Camera Lab.

As a rising innovator in mobile camera technology, TECNO devotes itself through an inclusive and emerging market-specific approach to bringing its "Future Lens" camera concept to consumers.

The brand's continuous innovations, its initiatives to develop cameras that function at a professional level, and the impact of these efforts on progressive young consumers have encapsulated its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing" (https://bit.ly/3rw02Cz) and the inclusive future they want to create.

(With Inputs from APO)