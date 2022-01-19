Citi Bank sells Vedanta's shares worth Rs 1,200 cr

Citi Bank on Wednesday offloaded shares of Vedanta Ltd worth over Rs 1,200 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on the BSE, over 3.2 crore shares were sold at an average price of Rs 314.65 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 1,204.48 crore.

On the BSE, shares of Vedanta Ltd ended 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 324.75 on Wednesday.

