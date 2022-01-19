Rocketlane raises $18 mn in funding

Left Menu

Rocketlane, a customer onboarding platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 18 million about Rs 133.8 crore in funding led by Asana investor, 8VC and others.The Series A round also saw participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and angel investor Gokul Rajaram, a statement said. The latest funding comes seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to USD 21 million, it added.

Rocketlane, a customer onboarding platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 18 million (about Rs 133.8 crore) in funding led by Asana investor, 8VC and others.

The Series A round also saw participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and angel investor Gokul Rajaram, a statement said. The latest funding comes seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to USD 21 million, it added. The funding will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing and grow the Rocketlane team, it said.

“This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we've established,” Rocketlane CEO and co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan said.

Customer onboarding represents a new two-sided project management problem that simply cannot be addressed by a patchwork of existing project management tools, Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner and CTO at 8VC, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

