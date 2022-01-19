Left Menu

Erdogan urges Turks to convert foreign currency savings to lira

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:56 IST
Erdogan urges Turks to convert foreign currency savings to lira

President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens and companies on Wednesday to convert their foreign currency savings into Turkish lira, as Ankara seeks to boost demand for the local currency.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said 163 billion lira ($12.2 billion) had been deposited in accounts under the government scheme that protects lira deposits from forex depreciation. ($1 = 13.4046 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022