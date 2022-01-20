American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout

American Airlines said on Wednesday it had seen some delays and four cancellations as a result of new 5G service and some additional impact to its regional fleets.

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees it expects the Federal Aviation Administration will issue updated operating requirements for Airbus and regional fleets soon that will allow the airline to operate as normal at most airports.

"We have seen some minor operational impact," Seymour said.

