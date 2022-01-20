Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 167 points

Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 167.56 points and Nifty down by 38.40 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 09:33 IST
Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 167.56 points and Nifty down by 38.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 167.56 points or 0.28 per cent at 59931.26 at 9.19 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17900.00 at 9.19 am, down by 38.40 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)

