Artha to represent Talend in India as Master VAR

Talend extends Artha Solutions for another year HYDERABAD, India and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artha Solutions, a leading data technology, and business consulting firm, today announced the extension of its contract with Talend to represent them as the exclusive Master Value Added Reseller in India. This contract is an extension to the initial 1 year agreement in which Artha was tapped to provide sales and marketing support for Talend throughout India.

''We are a global system integrator with significant investments of IP and manpower in our relationship with Talend. Our commitment to Talend, 24X7 around the world helped us initiate the opportunity to represent Talend in India,'' stated Srinivas Poddutoori, Artha Solutions Executive Vice President and Principal. ''With nearly half of our staff in India and another 20 percent in Southeast Asia, it is important for us to support our number one partner Talend.'' ''Talend is excited to extend our commitment with Artha Solutions, a Platinum partner, to help businesses accelerate to a modern, healthy data environment,'' said Jimmy Kwang, Regional Vice President of Sales and General Manager Asia at Talend. ''Artha is a trusted advisor and implementer for our organization recognized by the Talend partner accreditation program as a Talend Cloud and a Data Governance Expert Level. The innovation Artha brings to compliment Talend solutions and Data Health's vision is a valuable differentiator and an extreme value to provide healthier data at the center of our customers' businesses.'' From its six global offices, Artha helps companies build and execute data strategies and deploy solutions for data integration, data warehousing, database design, business intelligence, and cloud migration. In 2020, Artha was named a Systems Integration Partner of the Year by Talend, a global leader in data integration and data integrity. This year Artha introduces the first Talend partner solution of its kind to continue the Talend Data Trust initiative.

For all the Talend license requirements and enquiries for India region, please contact Jorawar Singh, Client Solutions Director at Jorawar.singh@thinkartha.com or call +91 998 500 8268. For additional information about Artha, its Data Insights Platform, and its Talend expertise, visit https://www.thinkartha.com.

ABOUT ARTHA SOLUTIONS Artha Solutions is a premier data management solutions company focused on generating business value through data-driven business strategy and technology implementation. Artha brings experienced experts combined with best-in-class technology to solve complex business issues across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, retail, utilities/telecom, hospitality, and more. Founded a decade ago, Artha excels in business and data consulting, data strategy, governance, MDM, and analytics. Artha, with its award-winning expertise in building big data solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, is unparalleled for a firm their age. Artha partners with several leading technology companies including Talend, Pyramid Analytics, Jaspersoft, Cloudera, Snowflake, Kinaxis, Denodo, Amurta, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and several other leading tool and technology providers to address customers' data-driven initiatives. For additional information, please visit Artha Solutions at https://www.thinkartha.com/.

ABOUT TALEND Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com PWR PWR

