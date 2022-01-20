Left Menu

Lotus Herbals acquires 25 pc stake in direct-to-consumer brand Conscious Chemist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:02 IST
Lotus Herbals acquires 25 pc stake in direct-to-consumer brand Conscious Chemist
  • Country:
  • India

Natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals on Thursday said it has acquired a 25 per cent stake in direct-to-consumer brand Conscious Chemist.

Conscious Chemist is a new-age clean beauty brand operating in the skincare category.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Commenting on the development, Lotus Herbals Joint Managing Director Nitin Passi said the investment in Conscious Chemist aligns with the company's strategy for accelerating growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) space focusing on clean beauty.

''The brand also resonates with our commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. We appreciate the vigour, exuberance and dynamism that Conscious Chemist brings and will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years,'' he said.

Conscious Chemist Co-Founder & CEO Robin Gupta said: ''We are confident that this synergistic relationship will drive exponential growth.'' Conscious Chemist, which had started operations a couple of years ago with just three products, now has a functional skincare range of assembled products spread across categories spanning face care, eye care and body care.

Lotus Herbals, which had a turnover of Rs 650 crore in FY 21, in the last 18 months made investments in emerging beauty brands.

This includes the acquisition of the luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020, followed by a 32 per cent stake buy in the dermaceuticals maker Fixderma India in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022