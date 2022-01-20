Left Menu

Hawkish central banks send leveraged loan prices to their highest levels in near 15 years

Leveraged loans are often taken out by companies that have high levels of debt, usually with non-investment grade credit ratings and are often used by private equity firms to fund their acquisitions of these companies. Unlike bonds, they pay a floating interest rate, which rises as underlying interest rates rise, making them attractive to investors at a time when central banks embark upon rate hikes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:27 IST
Hawkish central banks send leveraged loan prices to their highest levels in near 15 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. leveraged loan prices have surged to their highest levels since 2007 as investors snap up assets that will offer compensation with central banks moving into a rate hike cycle. Leveraged loans are often taken out by companies that have high levels of debt, usually with non-investment grade credit ratings and are often used by private equity firms to fund their acquisitions of these companies.

Unlike bonds, they pay a floating interest rate, which rises as underlying interest rates rise, making them attractive to investors at a time when central banks embark upon rate hikes. That has exacerbated the need to snap up assets that pay out as rates rise, sending the price of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index to its highest levels since July 2007 at 99.066 at Wednesday's close, according to data from Refinitiv and S&P Global's Leveraged Commentary and Data.

Investor inflows have also surged with loan funds saw the highest inflows since 2013 at $1.84 billion for the week ending on January 12, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. With inflation raging at 40-year highs, Federal Reserve officials have signalled they will start raising U.S. interest rates as early as March with investors expecting as many as four rate hikes this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022