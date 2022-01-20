Left Menu

Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:01 IST
Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares in consumer goods giant Unilever inched roughly 2% higher on Thursday after it said late on Wednesday it would not raise its rejected 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business.

Shares in GSK fell 1.5% after Unilever effectively ended its pursuit of a business that the pharmaceuticals company plans to spin off later this year.

Also Read: GSK rejects $68b Unilever bid for consumer healthcare unit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022