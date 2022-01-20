Left Menu

An epitome of affairs; Lalluram emerges as a maestro

While the pandemic severely impacted the world, awareness is being battled at all fronts. As, the mob reckoned online services, a scour of publication houses came into existence establishing their stricture amidst the extinction event.

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/ATK): While the pandemic severely impacted the world, awareness is being battled at all fronts. As, the mob reckoned online services, a scour of publication houses came into existence establishing their stricture amidst the extinction event. Hogging on the opportunity, Namit Jain, founder of Lalluram.com stepped into the media world. Facing the challenges, Mr. Jain navigated increased repression and censorship brought by the response to the pandemic. Established in 2017, Namit Jain successfully conquered the world of journalism through his Hindi portal.

Expressing the astonishment over the massive response he proudly launched the English version of their channel. Sticking to their tagline' Sach Kahengey Lalluram' which roughly means Lalluram speaks the truth, made them affluent. Bringing the latest news, views, and analysis, Lalluram as a publication house is an epitome committed to the public's interest abiding by its democratic values. With a thousand people regularly scouring online platforms, Lalluram.com with the mainstay traditional journalism landscape, bulwarked its portal providing authentic, premium content for its consumers.

