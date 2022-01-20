The Child Prodigy Awards NIHSHANK UPADHYAY for developing India’s first Solution-driven ecosystem

Chandigarh's The Child Prodigy has given Kolkata based NIHSHANK UPADHYAY the Educational Icon Award for developing India’s first Solution-driven ecosystem.

The 19 year old Nihshank was awarded for developing India’s first solution-driven ecosystem. Launched in September 2021 this eco-system has multi-cerebral layers and has been able to assist almost 1000 people across 12 different states. It has distinctive levels of functions; first is the felicitation of up to 200 people in Asia who are contributing towards the establishment of the idea of the ecosystem. Under this ecosystem, Nihshank has been working towards 17 development goals. The ecosystem is supportive to NGOs who work towards the sustainability of the environment and also deal with fundraising.

Nihshank is also focusing on delegating unconventional career options and eradicating taboos attributed to unconventional career norms by Indian parents. He works towards career counselling of young minds and helps them follow their dreams. This ecosystem is also beneficial for writers, artists, and authors who are unknown to the domain of publishing. They also invite the submission of drafts and review it for further publication.

An elated Nihshank has also been honoured with the best young professional of 2021. He states: ``During the pandemic I understood the essence of being alone and how productive it can be. I believe I can maximize my potential when I am alone and I can explore my true self and work on self-growth. Alone is not equal to lonely. Alone time can be full of nurturing and healing.” Elaborating on The Child Prodigy initiative, Founder Mr Akshay Ahuja states: ``During these tough times, we decided to felicitate extraordinary children who have been able to do commendable work. Under this initiative, we have awarded over 100 children with extraordinary talents.’’ Nihshank has also been an active chess and karate player and has been awarded in both sports in many events. He has also been part of Model United Nation conferences. In addition to all these, young Nihshank is also a poet and has been awarded the best emerging poet 2021 for his poem `Vidhwansh Ka Mukhauta.’ PWR PWR

