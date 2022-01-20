Strides Pharma Science inks pact with MPP to commercialise molnupiravir in global markets

Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said it has inked a partnership with Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to commercialise antiviral drug molnupiravir in the international markets. The company and its subsidiary, Universal Corporation (Kenya), have entered into a voluntary non-exclusive sub-license partnership with MPP covering 105 countries, the drug firm said in a statement. Strides and UCL will manufacture the product at their WHO prequalified facilities in India and Nairobi, Kenya. UCL owns and operates one of the two WHO PQ facilities in the Sub-Saharan region. ''While our 200mg strength has been launched in India under our brand Stripiravir, this partnership will enable us to commercialise the 400mg dose along with 200mg dose for global markets, extending considerable patient benefits with higher compliance and better administration,'' Strides Pharma Science MD and CEO R Ananthanarayanan stated. With the challenging COVID situation in different parts of the world, Strides group will continue to develop and manufacture high-quality generic products that would benefit the healthcare system and patients, it added. Molnupiravir is an orally administered ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS CoV2, and clinical studies have shown this drug to be active against the most common COVID-19 variants. In December 2021, Strides received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the DCGI to launch molnupiravir 200mg in India.

