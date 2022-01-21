Essar Capital appoints Anil Kumar Chaudhary as CEO for Metals & Mining vertical

Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd, on Friday announced the appointment of Anil Kumar Chaudhary as Chief Executive Officer for its Metals and Mining business.

''He will be the member of the executive committee, and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the metals and mining vertical, domestically and globally,'' the firm said in a statement.

Chaudhary was formerly the Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and has been the Chairman of International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL) and mjunction services Ltd.

He had also been the President of the Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Minerals and Metals Committee of PHDCCI.

Chaudhary, a seasoned professional with more than 37 years of experience, has an impressive record with leading metals and mining businesses.

In his current role, he will be driving and implementing a strategic business plan for Essar Capital's metals and mining vertical and its growth and value creation, the statement said.

Speaking on the appointment, J Mehra, Vice Chairman and Operating Partner, Metals and Mining, said, ''We welcome Anil to the Essar family and firmly believe that he will bring his impeccable track record in areas of leadership and business operations and will take the Metal and Mining business to new heights.'' Essar Capital's Metals and Mining Vertical is committed to delivering greener solutions that focus on providing pellets. The Vertical is at an advanced stage of developing and executing projects in India and the US. In addition to that, the Vertical is foraying into iron and steel making, both in India and in the Middle East region.

Essar Capital Ltd is the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd. It monitors and manages the entire portfolio of investments owned by EGFL.

EGFL is a global investor, owning a number of world-class assets diversified across the core sectors of energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, services and technology.

The portfolio companies have aggregate revenues of about USD 13 billion and employ over 7,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)