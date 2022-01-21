AGS Transact Tech IPO subscribed over 8 times on final day

Left Menu

The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on Friday, the final day of the bidding process, on robust support from investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 19:16 IST
The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.25 times, qualified institutional buyers category 2.82 times, and non-institutional category received 27 times subscription, according to the data shared by the company.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.25 times, qualified institutional buyers category 2.82 times, and non-institutional category received 27 times subscription, according to the data shared by the company.

AGS Transact Technologies on Tuesday raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is purely an offer of sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore by promoter and other selling shareholders. The issue, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21. AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider. It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

