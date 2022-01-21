Left Menu

World Economic Forum to hold 2022 annual meeting in Davos in May

21-01-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
The World Economic Forum will hold its 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos from May 22-26, the group said on Friday.

The Geneva-based WEF had in December postponed the annual event a month before it was due to take place, citing the difficulties of holding such an in-person conference amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

