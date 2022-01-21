World Economic Forum to hold 2022 annual meeting in Davos in May

The World Economic Forum will hold its 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos from May 22-26, the group said on Friday.

The Geneva-based WEF had in December postponed the annual event a month before it was due to take place, citing the difficulties of holding such an in-person conference amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

