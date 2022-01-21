Left Menu

Man working at Mumbai airport, passenger held with Rs 45 lakh worth US dollars

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:12 IST
Man working at Mumbai airport, passenger held with Rs 45 lakh worth US dollars
  • Country:
  • India

A staffer of a ground handling agency and a Dubai-bound passenger were apprehended by CISF at Mumbai airport on Friday in a case related to the recovery of US dollars worth Rs 45 lakh, a CISF officer said.

Ritesh Parker of Aviaxpert ground handling agency was first intercepted at the terminal-II of the facility by the security personnel and ''USD 60,000 worth approximately Rs 45 lakh currency was recovered from his possession'' during frisking.

The currency was recovered from under the clothes and socks of the staffer who had an airport entry pass, the officer said.

He informed the CISF personnel that the cash was to be handed over to a passenger identified as Sufiyaan Shahnawaz Shaikh, bound for Dubai from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, he said.

The passenger, however, refused any involvement in the case. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), however, said Parker confirmed that he was about to hand over the foreign currency to the said passenger, he was stopped with the help of the airline and the matter was informed to Customs and air intelligence officials, the CISF officer added. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022