Left Menu

JPMorgan, Barclays join bank rush to reopen offices in England

JPMorgan told staff in England to return from Feb. 1, adding they expected people to work at least some days in the office every week according to working patterns agreed within teams, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. The bank also encouraged staff to get vaccinated and to get a booster when eligible, but said it did not require this for people to return.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:42 IST
JPMorgan, Barclays join bank rush to reopen offices in England

JPMorgan, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have told staff they can return to the office in England, joining a growing number of banks reopening their buildings after COVID-19 restrictions were eased this week. JPMorgan told staff in England to return from Feb. 1, adding they expected people to work at least some days in the office every week according to working patterns agreed within teams, an internal memo seen by Reuters said.

The bank also encouraged staff to get vaccinated and to get a booster when eligible, but said it did not require this for people to return. A bank spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. Deutsche Bank has told employees they can start coming back to the office from Jan. 31, a spokesperson said.

Barclays will also resume hybrid working in England from next week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Some staff including traders had continued to use Deutsche Bank offices, but now others will be able to return, with most working on average around three days a week in the office, the spokesperson said.

The banks join others including Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and HSBC in moving quickly to get people back in the office after the British government scrapped work from home guidance for England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022