Biden administration suspending 44 Chinese carrier U.S flights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:59 IST
Represenatative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns.

The Biden administration action comes after Chinese authorities have suspended 44 total United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights after some passengers latest tested positive for COVID-19. The flight suspensions will begin Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines' scheduled Los Angeles to Xiamen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

