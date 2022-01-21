Biden administration suspending 44 Chinese carrier U.S flights
The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns.
The Biden administration action comes after Chinese authorities have suspended 44 total United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights after some passengers latest tested positive for COVID-19. The flight suspensions will begin Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines' scheduled Los Angeles to Xiamen.
