MP cops raid govt employee's premises, unearth disproportionate assets of Rs 1.5 crore

The Madhya Pradesh polices Economic Offences Wing EOW on Sunday raided the premises of a state government employee in Rewa district, and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 crore from there, an official said.More assets are likely to be found as the raid and the estimation process are underway, said Virendra Jain, Superintendent of Police SP, EOW.He said that following a complaint about the disproportionate assets and its verification, a raid was conducted at the premises of Public Works Department PWD time-keeper Pannalal Shukla, at Mada village residence and other places.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday raided the premises of a state government employee in Rewa district, and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 crore from there, an official said.

More assets are likely to be found as the raid and the estimation process are underway, said Virendra Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), EOW.

He said that following a complaint about the disproportionate assets and its verification, a raid was conducted at the premises of Public Works Department (PWD) time-keeper Pannalal Shukla, at Mada village residence and other places. Shukla is posted in Hanumana town in the district. Nine land registries, including those in the names his son and wife, were seized from his places in addition to one four-wheeler and four motorcycles, he said.

The palatial house, in which he has been living, is spread over half-an-acre of land, Jain said, adding that Shukla's official residence in Hanumana was also raided.

Search is underway and the value of the total recoveries will be known once the process gets over. But so far, assets worth around Rs 1.5 crore have been found, he said.

