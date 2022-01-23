Left Menu

High-level enquiry ordered into derailment of goods train in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A high-level enquiry has been ordered to probe the derailment of a goods train in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Fifteen cement-laden wagons of the Ghaziabad-bound freight train had derailed on Friday night between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan Road Station of the Mathura-Palwal section.

"It would be a high-level enquiry and has been ordered by the headquarters," North Central Railway spokesperson Shivam Sharma said.

The enquiry would be led by Principal Chief Safety Officer M K Gupta, and it would also recommend the ways to avoid such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, rail traffic on the Mathura-Palwal section has become normal in a little over 24 hours, Sharma said.

Train movement on the down line started at 11.37 pm on Saturday, while on the up line, it became normal at 12.53 am on Sunday, he said.

Over 300 men under the supervision of senior officers and engineers worked continuously to clear the tracks.

