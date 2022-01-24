Left Menu

Hong Kong says civil servants to work from home as much as possible as COVID spreads

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-01-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 08:59 IST
Hong Kong's government said that special work arrangements would be put in place from Tuesday to reduce the number of civil servants working in the office amid a growing spate of local COVID-19 cases.

The government said some employees would take turns not to return to the office and "work from home as much as possible". As a result individual departments may temporarily reduce some public services, it said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read: Hong Kong's COVID-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

