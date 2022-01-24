Hong Kong says civil servants to work from home as much as possible as COVID spreads

Hong Kong's government said that special work arrangements would be put in place from Tuesday to reduce the number of civil servants working in the office amid a growing spate of local COVID-19 cases.

The government said some employees would take turns not to return to the office and "work from home as much as possible". As a result individual departments may temporarily reduce some public services, it said in a statement on Monday.

