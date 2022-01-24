Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 12 to Rs 3,122 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery fell by Rs 12, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 3,122 per quintal with an open interest of 74,550 lots.

