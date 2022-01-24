Reimagined Skin Care at Neo Skin Aesthetics Clinic

The best foundation you can wear is healthy, radiant skin. ‘Skinvestment’ is knowing our skin and hair and understanding its requirements. Our skin is an interface between the body and the environment, and it is crucial to take care of it in the right way. Many skin concerns can be deep-rooted; hence, it is essential to identify them, take corrective measures, and manage them correctly. Neo Skin Aesthetics clinic is one of the leading aesthetic and cosmetic clinic in Mumbai. They have committed to providing the best dermatology treatments for skin care and many cosmetic problems using modern laser therapy and other advanced technological procedures. The long experience of the specialists at the clinic helps understand the patients' cosmetic concerns and needs. Based on the two-way communication with the patient, a plan for improvement and selection of the appropriate procedure is the norm. The method for rejuvenation is non-invasive, like laser therapy or advanced technological modern solutions. Dry dehydrated skin, dull skin, wrinkles on face and neck are smoothed away using the skin boosters. Personal care and attention in understanding the patients are the clinic's hallmark. Suppose you are getting married soon and are craving to get that natural pre-bridal glow, Neo Skin Aesthetics Clinic has a unique style with a diverse range of dermal fillers which will restore a more youthful look and leave everyone in awe. If a person is unhappy with their jawline and wants a more feminine look a personalised approach of dermal fillers is prepared. The appeal provided by the distinctive methods used by the professionals at the clinic lasts for months. The clinic founded by Dr. Narmada Matang, who has more than 20 years of experience in Dermatology and Cosmetology, aims to provide world-class dermatological care and deliver rejuvenating cosmetic procedures cost-effectively to all patients. In a short span of 8 years, the clinic has treated more than 4000 patients and successfully performed more than 10,000 procedures. In the endeavour to provide dedicated and exemplary skin treatment to patients of Mumbai, Dr. Matang has recently added another Neo Skin clinic in Powai to restore and energize appearance with safe and effective skincare treatments. Driven by a team of skilled, empathetic, knowledgeable healthcare professionals and therapists led by Dr. Narmada Matang, Neo Skin Aesthetic Clinic focuses on providing comprehensive consultation, holistic treatment and delighting patients with the best experience. Dr Narmada Matang, a postgraduate in dermatology, pursued her interest and underwent training in the US and Europe. Her recognition and eminence in the profession boosted her to become a key member of NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare). In her association with the earlier organization, she performed various roles as head and set up high standards on the safety and quality of different cosmetic procedures. She has also contributed to new service development in pigmentation and anti-ageing. She is a certified international trainer in minimally invasive techniques and procedures for facial rejuvenation and follicular hair transplant. She has also trained over two hundred fellow dermatologists in various cosmetic procedures for facial enhancements and hair restoration in India and abroad. As a part of the panel of the scientific committee, she was actively involved in publishing online web information on cosmetic dermatology and has presented and published her work in various national and international forums. In 2013, she started her own ''Neo Skin Aesthetic Clinic'' to offer various skin, hair, and body treatments. The clinic has the latest advanced and FDA-approved technologies to address skin concerns, anti-ageing, and hair treatments with efficacious and customized solutions to harmonize and enhance natural beauty with cutting-edge and safe techniques. She is currently practicing in Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Mumbai. She authored a book called ''How to look like a million bucks'', published in 2015. The book addresses skin and hair concerns to help understand the best procedures. She has also contributed chapters in ''Textbook Of Cosmetic Dermatology'', released in IADVL in Jan 2016 and a chapter in ''Complications in Cosmetic Dermatology Crafting Cures'', released in April 2017 along with some International publications. She was conferred with the Women Achiever's award in 2016 for excellence in health and beauty due to her commitment and mission of providing exceptional skin care to patients. Services offered at the clinic: Treating thousands of skin patients Neo Aesthetics Skin Clinic is one of the leading centres for diagnosing and treating skin-related disorders. The experts at the clinic employ modern procedures that include • Acne and scar reduction: Acne and scars are one of the common problems faced. The clinic has a wide range of treatments such as derma roller, PRP, chemical peels, subcision, dermal fillers and re-surfacing with CO2 laser. Latest SVF treatment for scar and rejuvenation • Anti-ageing therapies include Toxin, dermal fillers, threads, and Ultherapy TM to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles. If a person is in a profession where they have to use a lot of their facial muscles, wrinkles appear on the face, the neck line, or if a person is unhappy with their jawline and wants a more feminine jawline to manage them fillers are used.

• Planning a personalized treatment for warts, tags, and mole removal • Skin tightening and skin-brightening treatments: various options are available to achieve skin lightening results, such as chemical peel and laser, depending on an individual’s requirements. They have now introduced the latest contactless facials which is an elaborate skin rejuvenation treatment combining various steps to address skin tightening toning and texture concerns under luxury facials. • Stretch marks treatment with CO2 Laser, Meso therapy & Radiofrequency. PRP Under-eye dark circles and bags treatment using chemical peels, laser Dermal fillers • Tattoo removal using a non-invasive laser device • Hair loss: Prevention and treatment include mesotherapy with low level laser light therapy and PRP. and Hair transplant Other new treatments launched in the clinic include • Filling thin eyebrows to make them look fuller, which is called microblading Your skin has a good memory. How you treat it now will eventually show up in 20-30 years. So, take your advice from the experts at Neo Skin Aesthetics Clinic. The clinic is located at 170 First floor, & 410, 4th Floor, B Wing, Above ICICI Bank, Galleria Shopping Arcade, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai Mumbai, 400076.

