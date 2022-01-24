Left Menu

IEX net rises 39% to Rs 80 cr in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:09 IST
IEX net rises 39% to Rs 80 cr in Q3
Indian Energy Exchange posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.14 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 130.77 crore in the December 2021 quarter from Rs 96.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The board in its meeting held on Monday also approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The board has fixed February 4, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.

The interim dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

