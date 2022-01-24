EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) on Monday announced the appointment of Navin Mathur as its Head of Business Development.

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) is a developer and supplier of carbon credit in the world.

In this role, Mathur will lead the global sales team at EKIESL for carbon credit sourcing and offsetting while maximizing the global reach of the company, a company statement said.

He will also lead the sustainability service offerings of the company with a strong focus on driving community development, it added. * * * * * Commerce & Industry holds conference on ODOP * The commerce and industry ministry on Monday said a state conference was held on January 21 to promote centre and state collaboration in promoting products under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

The initiative's work in Jammu and Kashmir especially its successes in trade facilitation for walnuts and apples was discussed, it said. It said that a roadmap for further state engagement with the ODOP Initiative was laid out. ''Appointment of a nodal officer in every state to work hand in hand with the ODOP initiative would ensure the success of future activities under the same,'' it added.

