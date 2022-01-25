Left Menu

Turkey's Istanbul airport to remain closed due to heavy snow

"The suspension of flight operations have been extended until 1000 GMT on Jan 25 due to adverse weather conditions," the Istanbul Airport said on its website. Turkish authorities declared administrative leave for all public institution personnel on Tuesday to decrease mobility. On Monday, Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport as the airport closed operations.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:39 IST
  Turkey

The suspension of flight operations at Turkey's Istanbul Airport was extended on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, while winter weather snarled transport across the city, home to about 16 million people. "The suspension of flight operations has been extended until 1000 GMT on Jan 25 due to adverse weather conditions," the Istanbul Airport said on its website.

Turkish authorities declared administrative leave for all public institution personnel on Tuesday to decrease mobility. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads until 1000 GMT while emergency teams continue to clean the roads.

Footage shared by the governor showed trucks and cars stranded in the snow. On Monday, Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines said it had canceled all flights from Istanbul Airport as the airport closed operations.

