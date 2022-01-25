Left Menu

Share price of Axis Bank surges 4.56 per cent after Q3 results

Share price of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private lender, surged 4.56 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the company posted 224 per cent surge in its third quarter profit year-on-year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:43 IST
Share price of Axis Bank surges 4.56 per cent after Q3 results
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Share price of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private lender, surged 4.56 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the company posted 224 per cent surge in its third quarter profit year-on-year. Defying the market trend, trading in Axis Bank share started on a positive note. Trading in the scrip started at Rs 713.70 at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday against its previous day's close at Rs 704.35.

Axis Bank share was trading at Rs 736.50 at around 10.05 am at the BSE, which is 4.56 per cent higher when compared with the previous day's close. Share price of Axis Bank touched a high of Rs 738.20 in the early morning trade.

Axis Bank share price has surged due to a robust third quarter results. The Bank on Monday said its net profit surged 224 per cent to Rs 3,614 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year as compared with the same quarter of last year. On quarter-on-quarter basis the private lender's net profit has increased by 15 per cent. The company announced its financial numbers after closing of trade on Monday.

The Bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 17 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,653 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the third quarter of 2021-22 improved by 14 bps quarter-on-quarter to 3.53 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022