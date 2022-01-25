Left Menu

Spain's military in eastern Europe is focused on deterrence - minister

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:55 IST
Margarita Robles Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, said on Tuesday its warships and fighter jets deployed in eastern Europe are not offensive but are focused on stability and deterrence.

"These are permanent missions of stability and deterrence and in no way offensive," she said during an interview with radio station SER.

Spain has deployed fighter jets in Baltic countries to contribute to NATO's air surveillance program for a number of years. Robles said last week Spain has also sent two warships to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and is considering sending more warplanes to Bulgaria.

