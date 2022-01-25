Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit falls 48 pc to Rs 1,042 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 47.82 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,041.8 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and increase in commodity prices.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,996.7 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore a year ago, it added.

Total vehicle sales were down 13.1 percent at 4,30,668 units in the third quarter against 4,95,897 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.

