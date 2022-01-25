Elixia Tech Solutions Launches Elixia Connect

• India's first WhatsApp-driven, end-to-end tech-powered logistics marketplace • A cloud-based application that can easily be operated from the mobile application, will give better visibility and control over logistics processes • An app with nine Indian regional languages and interactive features • Elixia Connect foresees Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) cross INR 105 crores of transactions in the first year of launch • Free of cost registration on Elixia Connect, strong KYC and background checks will enable only genuine transactions on the platform.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixia Tech, a leading incubator of high-end technological innovations in the field of supply chain launches India's first WhatsApp-driven, end-to-end tech-powered logistics marketplace- 'Elixia Connect'. Elixia Connect will provide shippers and transporters a common platform to interact and negotiate to meet their on-ground logistics requirements.

The USP of Elixia Connect is its operational convenience. It is a cloud-based mobile application giving better visibility and control over logistics processes - anytime and anywhere. Elixia Connect will help to expand the scope and horizon of the business. It will help to save on transportation costs without compromising on the services. Its highly intelligent WhatsApp chatbots are designed in nine Indian regional languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Bengali) to interact with the user. In addition to this, Elixia Tech has also tied up with 50+ GPS vendors through API integrations to ensure uninterrupted shipment tracking. Elixia connects also comes with an inbuilt e-way bill module helping you generate, extend and retrieve e-way bills for all trips on a single platform.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Sanket Sheth, Founder, Elixia Tech said, ''We took 18 months to conceptualize and launch India's first tech-driven logistics marketplace Elixia Connect. Our mission is to enable businesses to harness the power of technology. We aim to make Elixia Connect the ''Go-To'' application for all transportation needs across all segments and sectors of logistics and supply chain, including cold chain. Our mission is to be the perfect solutions provider for all shippers and transporters of all scales and sizes and bring in uniformity in terms of digitalization when it comes to managing day-to-day logistics operations.'' ''The logistics market, both in India & abroad is highly unorganized, largely due to manual data management and coordination which makes the processes slow-moving & inefficient. With this technology revolution, we can help India save up to 10 Lakh Crores in 2022. We foresee a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of about 105 crores worth of transactions within the first year of the product launch.'' Elixia Tech Elixia Tech was founded in 2011 with a mission to incubate high-end technological innovations in the field of supply chain. The company provides interlinked soft bots for logistics, warehouse, and inventory that control supply chain planning and execution to reduce costs for goods-in-transit and provide actionable business intelligence using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Elixia introduced its first product in telematics space and has now developed a completely digital and efficient suite of supply chain solutions, under the umbrella of Supply Chain Control Tower. Elixia Tech is associated with hundreds of customers across FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, 3PL and many more sectors.

For more details visit: https://elixia.tech or https://www.linkedin.com/company/elixiatech/ PWR PWR

