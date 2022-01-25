Left Menu

HMSI launches 2022 CBR 650R at Rs 9.35 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:59 IST
HMSI launches 2022 CBR 650R at Rs 9.35 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia(@Honda_CBR650F)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday said it has launched a new version of the CBR 650R bike in the country, priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The new version -- 2022 CBR 650R -- has made its way to the Indian market through the completely knocked down (CKD) route.

The bike can be booked through the company's BigWing Topline showrooms, HMSI said in a statement.

''The powerful engine of CBR 650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machines. With the 2022 CBR 650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle,'' HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata noted.

HMSI said it has commenced bookings for the 2022 CBR650R at its dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

It comes with a 649cc engine, which puts out a net power of 64 kW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

