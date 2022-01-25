Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT up 27% to Rs 186 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:17 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday reported a 27 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 186.2 crore for the three-month period ended December 2021.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 146.8 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income rose to Rs 353 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 321.91 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is the fourth largest asset management company in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 2.98 lakh crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

