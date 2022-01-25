Left Menu

Aavishkaar Capital, KfW launch USD 250 mn ESG First Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:30 IST
Aavishkaar Capital, KfW launch USD 250 mn ESG First Fund
  • Country:
  • India

Aavishkaar Capital, in partnership with German state-owned investment and development bank KfW, on Tuesday announced the launch of a USD 250 million ESG First Fund.

The fund will focus on strengthening the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices of mid-cap businesses while offering them flexible capital to scale to new markets, Aavishkaar Capital said in a statement.

Leveraging on the global drive for sustainability and equality, the fund focuses on investing in Africa and Asia with the mandate of generating superior ESG outcomes and commercially viable financial returns alongside positive social impact.

The fund will seek to provide transformational capital which can be invested across the capital structure, helping businesses improve their ESG standards so that they can capitalise on the increasing consumer preference for ecologically-conscious, gender-equal and purpose-driven businesses. It will also enable them to meet increasing demands on corporate due diligence in the course of regulatory measures in the European market.

The fund is in general open to all sectors but focuses on those with high exports towards Europe.

''With our investment of 50 million euros, we want to help set up a fund that demonstrates that increased respect for ESG can be a viable investment and business model,'' Anosha Wahidi said on behalf of BMZ, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany.

According to Wahidi, the German government has passed a due diligence law that obliges German companies to pay attention to social and ecological sustainability in their global supply chains. Corresponding European regulation will follow ''It is important to us that we do not exclude companies in other parts of the world from supply chains towards Europe, but rather enable them to participate in better due diligence management. The fund is therefore primarily intended to help SMEs in Africa and Asia to meet the growing demands from European companies,'' Wahidi added.

Aavishkaar Group founder and Chairman Vineet Rai said the ESG First fund underscores the unique partnership that Aavishkaar Group has built with KfW Group to develop rapidly innovative products and launch them quickly with trust and long term impact as the bedrock of this partnership.

''With this initiative, funded by the Federal Republic of Germany, we want to improve the environmental, social and working conditions as well as the gender equality in the SME along the supply chain,'' Jan Martin Witte, Director, KfW said.

Aavishkaar Capital is the impact investing arm of the Aavishkaar Group, which currently manages over USD 1 billion in impact assets across its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022