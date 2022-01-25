Left Menu

Swedish government advises against non-essential travel to Ukraine

Sweden's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it is advising against all non-essential travel to Ukraine and all travel to the Crimean peninsula as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Eastern European country due to the security situation. The ministry made the announcement on its website. Donetsk and Luhansk border Russia.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:39 IST
Donetsk and Luhansk border Russia. The Crimea peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014. Tensions over Ukraine have mounted as Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near its neighbour's border. Moscow denies planning an invasion. The NATO alliance on Monday said it was sending ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe.

