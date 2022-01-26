Left Menu

Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval

The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from Indias drug regulator, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150, official sources said.According to them, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:34 IST
Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150, official sources said.

According to them, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.

As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities. The prices include Rs 150 service charge. Both the vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in the country.

An Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on January 19 recommended granting regular market approval to Covid vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.

''The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150,'' an official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institue of India, had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covishiled vaccine.

A couple of weeks ago, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

