Left Menu

Don't destroy 'own property', will resolve grievances: Rail minister on violence by job aspirants

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates of went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter.Earlier in the day, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories RRB NTPC and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:31 IST
Don't destroy 'own property', will resolve grievances: Rail minister on violence by job aspirants
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates of went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter.

Earlier in the day, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.

''I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged," the minister said at a press conference. His comments came after violent protests by job aspirants erupted in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Vaishnaw said the Railways is in touch with chief ministers and the issue is being handled ''sensitively''.

''I urge the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022