Microsoft agrees to change Xbox auto-renewal practices in Britain
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:53 IST
Microsoft has agreed to make changes to how it renews Xbox online gaming subscriptions in Britain, after the UK competition regulator raised concerns about the automatic renewal of such subscriptions for customers.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it was concerned about whether it was clear to customers that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions would automatically renew, and whether gamers may not have realised they were still paying for services they no longer used.
