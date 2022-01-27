Mahindra Insurance Brokers and Tata 1mg form strategic partnership for wellness solutions

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, on Thursday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Tata 1mg to provide customised health solutions for the wellbeing of corporate employees and their families. Through this partnership, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited and Tata 1mg will design programmes around health and wellness, and customise packages for corporates, their employees as well as their families, addressing their unique health needs.

A few of the benefits include 24X7 tele-doctor access, 1-1 counselling support, home sample collection, discounts on pharmacy, health check-ups, medical devices, personal care, supplements, and other facilities. The partnership will also extend to Tata 1mg's mobile app facility providing users access to a curated list of programs and offers from the comfort of their homes, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies. "During these times, companies are focusing on employees' individual needs and wellness requirements as core of the organisation. We have taken several initiatives and our tie-up with Tata 1mg is another step in the direction to make a discerning change in the field of wellness. We are also looking to leverage technology for providing health solutions to corporates, focussing on their employee health and mental well-being," Vedanarayanan Seshadri, MD & Principal Officer, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited, said in a statement.

Speaking on this new partnership, Varun Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Tata 1mg, said, "We are extremely proud to be partnering with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited to extend our healthcare services to their corporate clients' employee base, and amplify their efforts to help organizations keep their employees healthy, happy and productive. Healthcare and insurance for many families go hand in hand, with this integrated partnership, corporate clients of Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited will be able to provide access to healthcare services pan India to their respective employees." (ANI)

