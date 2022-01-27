Left Menu

Norway wealth fund earns $177 bln in 2021

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:30 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns ($177 billion) last year, with the biggest boost coming from technology stocks, it said on Thursday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at 14.5% for the year, which was 0.74 percentage point higher than the return on the fund's benchmark index. ($1 = 8.9498 Norwegian crowns)

