Norway wealth fund earns $177 bln in 2021

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns ($177 billion) last year, with the biggest boost coming from technology stocks, it said on Thursday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at 14.5% for the year, which was 0.74 percentage point higher than the return on the fund's benchmark index. ($1 = 8.9498 Norwegian crowns)

