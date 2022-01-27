SPJIMR completes its final placement for the PGDM class of 2022 beating all previous records

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR recently announced the successful completion of final placements for its PGDM Class of 2022 in a record number of process hours with huge corporate participation.

The placement process solidified the deep relationship of the Institute with the corporate sector with the number of companies onboarded and the speed of offer rollouts. It also reflected the trust in the value-based leadership style of the SPJIMR's MBA participants, who have the courage and heart to take up challenging roles across domains.

The entire placements exercise was conducted online using a variety of platforms and protocols to meet the convenience and security needs of the participating companies.

Consulting emerged as the top recruiting sector with offers rolled out to 38 per cent of the batch of 238 participants. This built on a trend of increased offers year on year from premier management consulting companies, making SPJIMR a preferred campus for the consulting domain. The average annual salary (cost-to-company) this year stands at INR 32.05 lakhs per annum, marking a jump of around 23% over the number reported last year. The median annual salary came in at INR 30.10 lakhs per annum, with over 59 percent of the batch securing offers above INR 30 lakhs per annum and over 87 percent in excess of INR 25 lakhs per annum.

With the increasing intake by the consulting companies, offers were rolled out to 91 students, the highest ever reported by SPJIMR for a batch. The participanting companies included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, GEP, KPMG, Miebach and PwC US Advisory among others.

The FMCG sector was also a major recruiter and made offers to over 22 per cent of the batch. Top recruiters in this sector included Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kimberly Clark, L'Oréal, Marico, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble and Reckitt among others.

This was closely followed by offers in the Private Equity, BFSI, Tech and E-commerce sectors that saw companies like Amazon, American Express, Avendus, Axis Capital, Flipkart, GEF Capital, Goldman Sachs, Info Edge, JM Financial, Microsoft, MMT and PayTM among others participating in the process.

General Management roles were offered by leading recruiters like Capgemini ELITE, Mahindra GMC and Tata Administrative Services.

In addition to the regular recruiters, SPJIMR onboarded 75 first-time recruiters from various sectors. This placement season saw a record number of Pre-placement offers with over 52% of the batch receiving PPOs via autumns internships and corporate competitions with leading companies like Amazon, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Intuit, Procter & Gamble, and Tata Administrative Services among many others.

Factors such as changes in the business environment as well as the well-preparedness of the students for their autumns internships, helped in the increase in the number of offers. Autumns internships typically take place in the months of September-October, where the students complete their specialisation courses prior to the internship, thus making them more prepared for the challenging projects.

Prof. Sajeev A. George, Chairperson PGDM said, ''We are delighted to see the superb placement outcomes. It's a validation of our continued emphasis on currency of the curriculum and pedagogical innovations. The hard work of our students and the commitment of our faculty and staff have helped us achieve this record breaking feat.'' Prof. Abbasali Gabula, Associate Director - External Relations said, ''We faced special challenges this placements session particularly as the institute re opened and then closed again with the third wave of the pandemic. Our teams readjusted quickly, the students came together and as a team we ensured that the season's performance was one of the best we have seen in recent times.'' A brief on the companies visiting: Consulting/ IT Consulting This year's placement process saw a huge intake of students by the consulting domain, making it the largest recruiting sector by rolling out offers to over 38% of the batch. The domain saw participation from industry leaders that included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, GEP, KPMG, Miebach and PWC US Advisory among others.

FMCG FMCG sector continued to be a major recruiting sector at SPJIMR with over 50 offers made by industry giants like Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills, Godrej, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kimberly Clark, L'Oréal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble, and RB. They offered roles across Sales & Marketing, Corporate IT, Corporate Finance and Supply Chain Operations.

BFSI SPJIMR witnessed the participation of international and domestic finance companies like American Express, Avendus, Axis Capital, GEF Capital, Goldman Sachs, Incred, JM Financial and PayTM among others, rolling out 20 offers. Around 20% of the Finance batch landed offers in Investment Banking and Private Equity roles.

E-commerce The E-Commerce industry brought in 30 offers to the PGDM Class of 2022 by industry leaders like Amazon and Flipkart. Recruiters offered students roles in various domains, including the leadership pipeline, thereby providing multiple options to the participants.

Product Management SPJIMR saw an increase in the number of recruiters offering Product Management roles. A total of 23 offers were accepted in total from recruiters like Microsoft, Intuit, Tata Digital, Amazon, Info Edge, Make My Trip, PayTM, Samsung Research and Godrej Housing Finance. Approximately 30% of the Information Management specialisation accepted Product Management roles. General Management and Leadership roles General Management and Leadership positions offer cross-domain exposure to enable candidates to grow into leadership roles. This year, conglomerates like Capgemini ELITE, Mahindra GMC and Tata Administrative Services are among the top recruiters in this category.

PGDM Class of 2022 Placements - An Overview • Participants in the Batch: 238 • Number of companies participating: 70 • Number of first-time recruiters: 33 • Total Number of Pre-Placement Offers: 123 • Median Salary: 30.10 LPA (20% increase compared to last year) • Average Salary: 32.05 LPA (23% increase compared to last year) • Highest Salary: 53.16 LPA (14% increase compared to last year) Key Highlights: • 14% of offers equal to or greater than INR 40 LPA • 30% of offers equal to or greater than INR 35 LPA • 59% of offers equal to or greater than INR 30 LPA • 87% of offers equal to or greater than INR 25 LPA Autumns Internship Highlights: • Number of companies: 52 • Number of new companies: 27 • Average Stipend for 2 months: INR 2,61,000 • Median Stipend for 2 months: INR 2,80,000 • Maximum Stipend for 2 months: INR 4,00,000 About SPJIMR Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

Contact : Mr. Abbasali Gabula abbas@spjimr.org +91-9821362495 Associate Director, External Relations S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535594/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)