CG Power net profit jumps 28 pc to Rs 546 crore in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:04 IST
Representative Image
CG Power and Industrial Solution on Thursday posted a 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 546 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 425 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,558.89 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 834.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in USA (QEI, LLC) and in Sweden, Germany and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe) and other non-operating and holding subsidiaries, the filing said.

Sales in the latest December quarter were at Rs 1,551 crore as against Rs 820 crore in the year-ago period and profit before tax before exceptional items stood at Rs 174 crore as against Rs 64 crore during the same period.

The company completed the long pending sale of land at Kanjurmarg during the December quarter and the entire sale proceeds of Rs 402 crore, including refund of security deposit, have been received. The proceeds were utilised to prepay long term debt of Rs 363 crore, the filing said.

The unexecuted order book at the end of December 2021 was at Rs 1,543 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd is a major company of the Chennai-headquartered Murugappa Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

