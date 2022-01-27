ABB's HVAC solution helps JW Marriott Hotel cut down energy losses by 35 pc

ABB India on Thursday said the company's HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) solution has helped JW Marriott Hotel in Pune cut down energy losses by 35 per cent annually.

''ABB's HVAC solution helps JW Marriott Hotel to cut down energy losses by 35 per cent,'' the company said in a statement.

HVAC consumes an average of about 50 per cent of the energy in buildings, it added.

By installing ABB's cooling tower direct drive solution in its hotel, JW Marriott Pune, an iconic landmark in Pune, has set new benchmarks in energy efficiency, saving about 35 per cent energy annually, it said.

Energy saved in a day with ABB's direct drive solution can charge an electric car to run for about 1,500 km. A cooling tower is a key component of many refrigeration systems and can be used to provide comfort cooling for large commercial buildings like airports, schools, hospitals and hotels.

Energy is consumed in driving the fan, or fans, necessary to achieve proper air movement through a cooling tower, it added.

''Buildings offer huge scope in energy optimisation and have a great potential in shaping our sustainable future. Investing in energy-efficient technologies can bring both economic and environmental benefits,'' Sanjeev Arora, president (motion business) of ABB India, said in the statement.

World over, buildings consume over 30 per cent of the global energy consumption.

