Jeroen Tas Joins Quantiphi's Board of Directors

Quantiphi welcomes Jeroen Tas as an Independent Board Member to the company's Board of Directors to help drive the next stage of growth MUMBAI, India and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, announced today that it is delighted to have Jeroen Tas join Quantiphi's Board of Directors. Jeroen brings decades of experience and tremendous energy with him. Along with his corporate digital leadership in the healthcare and financial services industries, he also holds an exceptional track record of leading innovative and diverse teams across the globe.

''Jeroen is a visionary with an exceptional track record, and we are elated to welcome him to Quantiphi,'' said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi.''A seasoned innovator with valuable industry experience and insight into the technology world, Jeroen brings an entrepreneurial spirit and unmatched enthusiasm to the Quantiphi Board. We look forward to his vision and expertise in inspiring us to innovate and create a positive impact in our ecosystem.'' ''Quantiphi has established itself as a prominent player in the AI and Machine Learning space and is changing the way businesses use emerging technologies to address some of the most complex problems for corporations and society as a whole,'' said Jeroen Tas. ''I'm excited to collaborate with this dynamic team and support their strategy to expand Quantiphi's success in this exciting market space.'' Jeroen's earlier roles at Philips, Mphasis and Citi allowed him to gain in-depth exposure in consulting services and product innovation. This exposure accompanied by an entrepreneurial risk-taking attitude have enabled him to blaze the path that Quantiphi's founders are on, gaining the insight and decision-making abilities required to further scale a great organization.

A highly respected leader in the European technology ecosystem, Jeroen has long been a vocal advocate for how businesses can leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and Machine Learning, to better support customer-centric, innovation-led growth.

''Our long friendship with Jeroen has been one of admiration for his thought leadership in leading edge technologies and entrepreneurial drive,'' said Renuka Ramnath, Founder and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, an investor at Quantiphi since 2019, ''We are very excited to see Jeroen's chemistry with the Quantiphi founders, as he brings in his experience of building businesses along with his unmatched domain expertise in AI. In Jeroen, Quantiphi has found the perfect partner on its board to help unlock the team's full potential in marketing its innovative products and services to customers globally.'' As a serial innovator, Jeroen has been recognized with several awards and recognitions over the years including Accenture Innovation Award 2015 - Corporate Innovator of the Year, European CIO of the Year Award - 2014, World International Congress' 2014 CIO Leadership Award, NASSCOM Global CIO Award - 2014 and E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year - 2004. Jeroen also holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science and Business Administration from the Free University of Amsterdam. Jeroen currently is a member of the Board of Directors of Gaia-X Association for Data and Cloud (AISBL).

About Quantiphi Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com.

About Multiples Alternate Asset Management Multiples is a leading private equity platform with $1.7B+ assets under management across sectors viz. enterprise technology, financial services, consumer and consumer technology, and pharma and healthcare. Founded in 2009, Multiples is distinguished by its long and successful experience of partnering entrepreneurs to build aspirational, distinctive, and responsible businesses. In technology, Multiples deploys growth capital in global software, services and digital technologies across enterprise, consumer and financial, with portfolio companies including Quantiphi, PeopleStrong, Dream Sports, Delhivery, Licious, Acko and IEX. For more information, visit www.multiplesequity.com. PWR PWR

