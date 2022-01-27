IIFL Securities partners Alphaniti

Fintech company Alphaniti on Thursday announced a partnership with IIFL Securities to allow investors to invest and trade in stock offerings.

Alphaniti aims to redefine the experience of direct investments by offering high-quality products at affordable costs by leveraging on big data, deep domain expertise and technology for both India and the US markets, across multiple asset classes, it said in a statement.

''Customers of IIFL Securities will now be able to invest and trade in Alphaniti's wide range of offerings such as its unique single stock recommendation engine 'alphagenie' for the Indian market,'' it said.

'Alphagenie' offers unbiased stock selection and unique value-added indicators like 'the probability of success' and 'risk-reward score'.

The stock recommendations cover companies across the large-, mid- and small-cap spectrum and extend over multiple time horizons, from short-term to long-term.

''The engine has features that enable users to execute and track the trade in a single click and is equipped with a precise target and stop-loss to help the investors time their entry and exit,'' the statement said.

Additionally, the platform has an extensive range of high-quality stock portfolios — each stock portfolio is called alphamatter and covers a wide range of secular themes and diverse portfolio strategies with strong performance track records.

Alphaniti's US baskets are already on offer under the global investing module on the IIFL platform.

''Soon, Alphaniti will be launching a 'single stock recommendation' engine for the US stocks which is built on their proprietary stock-scoring system.

''This will add deep value to a growing segment of Indian investors as well as to the global diaspora wanting to invest in the US market on the basis of on-ground local research and insights, rather than relying on unreliable and remote methods of advice,'' it said.

All of this bouquet of products using IIFL's trading account credentials enable users for seamless wealth management and investing experience as a result of this partnership.

IIFL Securities CEO Sandeep Bharadwaj said, ''People are always on the lookout for highly curated recommendations as per their needs, risk appetite and time horizon. Hence, as a part of our accelerated digital transformation journey and our strategy to offer IIFL Securities customers multiple investment opportunities, we have partnered with Alphaniti to offer single-click investing in premium baskets.'' He added that in the journey to create a holistic ecosystem for investment products, the company is powering all fintech collaborations by IIFL Open APIs to ensure a seamless customer experience throughout.

Alphaniti Fintech founder and CEO Arindam Ghosh said, ''We are excited to partner IIFL and extend our offerings to their existing and new customers. We look forward to a high-value accretive and multi-faceted relationship to make it a winning proposition for both stakeholders.'' PTI ANZ HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)