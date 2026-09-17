GIFT City Soars in Global Financial Rankings, Enters Asia-Pacific Top 15

In a significant leap forward, GIFT City climbed nine spots to rank 37th globally in the newly released Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 40), also securing its position among the top 15 financial centres in the Asia-Pacific region. This marks a considerable improvement from its previous 46th position in GFCI 39, making GIFT City the sole Indian financial hub in the upper echelons of the Asia-Pacific rankings, according to a media release.

In the realm of FinTech, GIFT City's ascent was notable, advancing to 26th place globally from the 29th spot it held in the last edition of the index. The GFCI analyzes 115 financial centres, evaluating factors such as FinTech prowess, access to capital, skilled talent, regulatory frameworks, and digital infrastructure. Moreover, GFCI 40 identified GIFT City as one of the 15 centres anticipated to become increasingly significant in the coming years, based on insights from the survey respondents.

The media release emphasized that the enhanced rankings reflect the burgeoning expansion of GIFT City's financial services ecosystem, as well as its integration of financial technology and innovation. The city's future plans include fostering deeper market engagement, bolstering international links, and enhancing capabilities to support complex cross-border financial transactions. Key areas of focus, as outlined in the GFCI report, include digital infrastructure development, attracting FinTech and digital asset firms, strengthening anti-money laundering protocols, and capital market expansion. GIFT City stands as India's pioneering International Financial Services Centre, serving as a hub for a range of global and domestic sectors, including banking, insurance, and IT services.