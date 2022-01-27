Jai Bheem App soars in its launch with Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): The ambitious Jai Bheem Short Video App finally met a conclusive beginning with a successful spectacular launch yesterday. The launch was done by none other than the Padma Shri and National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in a grandiose event organised by the Jai Bheem CEO Girish Wankhede, on January 26, Republic Day of India. Jai Bheem App is a short video app where creators can share their content and even learn from others. It's like a platform aimed at the masses that still remain bereft of a chance to prove themselves. With Jai Bheem App, which is made in India, the wait is finally over as it got launched by Actor Manoj Bajpayee.

At the launch, Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, "It's a privilege and honour to be a part of such a monumental moment. The app is going to be a boon for our talents; especially one's belonging to small towns and cities acting is the sole bread and butter in the industry and we all know there are so many talents who are still suffering because of lack of opportunities. I believe the Jai Bheem app is going to take care of it. Short video contents are the talk of the town everywhere and with Jai Bheem App everyone in our country and abroad as well can participate in it. Furthermore, the app will help you in mastering your talent and possibly bring you into the Bollywood industry. So, I suggest people should join the Jai Bheem app and start their entrepreneurial journey soon. I wish everyone all the best. Jai Bheem short video app CEO Girish Wankhede shares the idea behind creating the Jai Bheem App. He added, "We are witnessing a lot of foreign apps making money from our country and leaving. Also, a major grievance I heard from many industry experts was that local content creators were held back suspiciously from getting viral. It spurred the zeal in me to think what if we have a homegrown similar app aimed at helping our local talents with an opportunity to make their marks. And from there the creation of the Jai Bheem app began. With this app, our youth not only can showcase their talents but also empower themselves into an entrepreneurial journey with our monetization feature. They would be able to unleash their potential."

"I was fortunate enough to receive immense support from society. Along the way we came up with Jai Bheem as the name. The name Jai Bheem encompasses brotherhood, fraternity, and the freedom of expression that Babasaheb Ambedkar taught us about. Another reason was a widely conducted survey where we asked for the name suggestion and people around the nation selected Jai Bheem too." The whole idea is to serve society with the aid of modern technology. We need to speak with the younger generation in their own language. So, the whole idea was developed around the technologies the current generations can relate too. The promoters of the Jai Bheem app aim to redefine the Es in the business that is Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Education. This app will not only talk about entertainment as right now but it would also specifically concentrate on the monetization of entertainment and thus promote entrepreneurship. The industry looks happy, I'm happy, and I'm sure our people will be happy too. Cheers to a new beginning.

The programme started with salutations to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by a very well-choreographed dance by Bollywood industry choreographer Sandeep Soparkar. Ginni Mahi was the star performer of the launch, who sang Punjabi songs praising the Unity of India through Our Constitution.

Kannada Actor Chetan Ahimsa was very happy at the launch and said that Jai Bheem app would bring equality and equal opportunities for the youths of the nation. One of the Bureaucrats, Dr Kamble, expressed his happiness and also desired that it lives up to the name of Jai Bheem and its ideals.

The event was full of galore and limelight as many popular industry personas notably, Senior Musician singer Lalit Pandit, Kannada Actor Chetan Ahimsa, Ketki Mategoankar, Ginni Mahi, Sensational Singer from Punjab, Sandeep Soparkar, Nitin Raikwar, amongst others graced the launch and took part in post-event celebrations of Republic day of India. The launch was specially attended by many social media influencers who have millions of followers. They were jubilant and were happy that the Jai Bheem app would give them a chance to unleash themselves.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)